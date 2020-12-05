Leonne Will
Leonne Will (nee Gerl), age 96, of Shorewood, IL, passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 28, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Will (1979), and all 7 of her siblings: Josephine, and Edward "Sonny" as youths, Marie (Frank) Wojeske, Bernice (Jay) Kickels, Dorothy (Mike) Savich, John (Alene) Gerl and Helen (Jim) Kachel.
She is survived by her twins, Robert J. Will of Joliet, IL and Robin Will Randolph (husband Andrew J. Kubicsko Jr.) of Lake Geneva, WI, as well as her two Golden Retriever granddogs, Amos and Truman, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Leonne worked as secretary to the Principal of Plainfield Central High School from 1985 until the time of her retirement in 2011 at the age of 86. During her employment there, as the 1990 Plainfield, IL tornado was rapidly approaching, Leonne unplugged her computer, grabbed her purse and ran into the Plainfield High School walk-in-safe with the other secretaries. They held the door closed and prayed. They all survived while many did not. She was a classy lady, always dressed to perfection and always put her children before herself. Leonne was a devout Catholic, never missing mass, and will be sincerely missed.
Private funeral services were held. Obituary and tribute wall available at www.tezakfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements entrusted to: