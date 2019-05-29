|
Leroy M. Papesh
Leroy Michael Papesh, age 89, a lifelong resident of Joliet and Crest Hill, passed away peacefully, at home, on Sunday, May 26, 2019 with his loving family by his side.
Born June 16, 1929 in Joliet, he was the son of Anton and Theresa (nee Tezak) Papesh.
He was a member of Joliet Muzzleloaders.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 69 years, Gail E. (nee Geherke) Papesh; one son, Kenneth Papesh of New Lenox; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Sharon DePratt, his parents; two brothers, Tony and Ralph Papesh; and one sister, Delores Plut.
Services for Leroy Papesh will be private. Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald-News on May 29, 2019