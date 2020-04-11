|
|
LeRoy M. Sayles
Passed away at his residence, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Age 83 years.
Survived by his daughter Vickie L. Hare of Joliet and grandson Kevin J. Hare of LosAngels, CA. His brothers and sister Dean (Martha) Sayles, Kathleen (Jim) Morris and Larry (Marianne) Sayles. Two sisters-in-law Sherry L. Sayles and Linda Dempsey. Also numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his wife Rosemary E. Sayles (nee Dempsey) (2014), son Thomas M. Sayles (2004), son-in-law Jim Hare (2010), brother Robert A. Sayles (2013) and his parents Marshall and Neva Sayles.
LeRoy was born June 4, 1936 in Ashland, WI. Graduate of Joliet Township High School Class of 1954. He retired from Weber Dairy and Joliet Grade School Dirksen Jr. High School. Past Exalted Ruler of Benevolent Order of Elks Joliet Lodge #296 and former member of Loyal order of Moose Lodge #300. Former Boy Scout Leader with Rainbow Council. LeRoy enjoyed spending time with his grandson and friends at Lake Will Sportsman's Club.
Private family funeral services will be Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Interment St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery. Funeral arrangements conducted under the care of Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory. For information please call (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 11, 2020