LEROY SAMUEL



Born: June 2, 1946



Died: May 9, 2019



Leroy Samuel passed away peacefully. Leroy was born in Darlington, SC on June 2, 1946 to MC and Ada Samuel. At the time of his death, Leroy resided in Lockport, IL..



Leroy worked tirelessly as a machine operator at Caterpillar for 30 years before retiring in 1997. Anyone who had the privilege of knowing Leroy knew that he loved three things... traveling, fishing and gardening. People who knew Leroy described him as hard working, generous, thoughtful, compassionate, kind-hearted and forgiving.



Leroy is survived by two sons; Michael Samuel and Lorenzo Samuel; six grandchildren, Lorenzo Jr., Da'ja, Chamar, Christian, Omari and Maurice; two siblings, Edward Samuel, Willis Samuel; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Leroy is also survived by his beloved life companion of over 35 years, Patricia Caesar.



Leroy is preceded in death by his mother Ada Samuel and father, MC Samuel; sister, Barbara Samuel.



Visitation will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 from1 0:00-11:00 AM at Shiloh Baptist Church, 18101 W. Oak Ave., Lockport, IL. Service at 11:00 AM, Pastor Richard D. House, officiating. Private interment. Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.112 Richards St. (815)723-1283 Published in The Herald-News on May 17, 2019