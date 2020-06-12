LeRoy W. Nielsen
LeRoy W. Nielsen, age 83, of Elwood, passed away peacefully, Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.
Born March 12, 1937 in Joliet, he was the son of Herluf and Emma (Meader) Nielsen. He was a graduate of Joliet Township High School, Class of 1957, and received an Associate's Degree from Joliet Junior College in 1959.
LeRoy served two years with the United States Army, and returned home to work as a painter for several years. He then had the opportunity to begin working for Commonwealth Edison where he spent 30 years, retiring as a Load Dispatcher on December 30, 1992.
LeRoy and his late wife, Kay, enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, including many trips to Hawaii. They also loved to go on cruises, visiting the Caribbean, the Bahamas, the Baha Peninsula and Mexico.
He was a member and steward of Elwood Community Church. He enjoyed reading and storytelling; sharing his memories of life, military and work careers. LeRoy was an amazing jack-of-all trades and will be remembered for his ability to fix anything.
LeRoy was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kathryn W. "Kay" (Veach) Nielsen on January 8, 2016; his parents; one brother, Herluf "Bob" (Joan) Nielsen; and a sister, Marie (William) Columbus.
LeRoy is survived by his sister, Dorothy L. (Richard) Tyler of Reno, NV; numerous nieces and nephews including Richard R. (Marylynn) Tyler, Tad N. (Annette) Tyler, Lynn Johnson and Laurie (Vince) Menozi; many great nephews and great nieces; his longtime friend and caregiver, Annette Theodore; dear friends, Jim and Karen Hancock; and many other friends and neighbors.
Visitation and Funeral Services for LeRoy Nielsen will be held Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road (at Essington Road), Joliet. Interment will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park. For more information, please call (815)741-5500.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to Elwood Community Church or Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com to leave a condolence or share a memory or favorite story.
Published in The Herald-News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.