Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Assumption Cemetery
1S510 Winfield Rd
Wheaton, IL
View Map
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslee J. Lipowski


1946 - 2019
Leslee J. Lipowski Obituary
Leslee J. Lipowski

Leslee J. Lipowski (nee Tarwacki), age 72, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home, surrounded by her loving family. Born December 26, 1946 in South Bend, IN, Leslee was the daughter of the late Stanley and Margaret (nee Fecteau) Tarwacki. She enjoyed cooking, crossword puzzles, collecting coins, shopping and sitting on the beach with her toes in the sand and a beer in her hand.

Leslee is survived by her children, Jeannette (Michael) Monachello and Stephen (Lisa) Lipowski; grandchildren, Kristin and Anthony Monachello and Emilee and Paige Lipowski; great grandson, Aiden Monachello; brother, David (Margie) Tarwacki; and sister, Barbara "Bobbi" Wright. Many nieces and nephews also survive.

Graveside Services for Leslee J. Lipowski will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Assumption Cemetery, 1S510 Winfield Rd., Wheaton, IL. As it was Leslee's request, cremation rites have been accorded.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 14, 2019
