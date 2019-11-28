The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Eggman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie A. Eggman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leslie A. Eggman Obituary
Leslie A. Eggman

Leslie A. Eggman - passed away suddenly, on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center. Age 59.

Survived by her maternal aunt Rachel Hoefer Shonkwiler; paternal uncles Richard H. Eggman, Kenneth Eggman; paternal aunt Doris Eggman Lawson. Numerous cousins also survive.

Preceded in death by her parents, Ruth Naomi Hoefer Eggman and Luther William Eggman; maternal grandparents Ernest C. Hoefer and Gertrude M. Colgan Hoefer, paternal grandparents Carl M. Eggman and Jessie Hurd Eggman; maternal uncle Richard

E. Hoefer and maternal aunts Gertrude Lucille Hoefer Erickson and Sally J. Hoefer; and paternal aunt Florence Eggman Wildman.

Born in Columbus Ohio, lifelong resident of Joliet. Leslie was a supervisor in the technology department of the Joliet Public Library for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and precious pets. Leslie was a loving, kind and loyal person.

For information call (815) 744-0022 or visit WWW.CHSFUNERAL.COM.
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leslie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -