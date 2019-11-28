|
|
Leslie A. Eggman
Leslie A. Eggman - passed away suddenly, on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center. Age 59.
Survived by her maternal aunt Rachel Hoefer Shonkwiler; paternal uncles Richard H. Eggman, Kenneth Eggman; paternal aunt Doris Eggman Lawson. Numerous cousins also survive.
Preceded in death by her parents, Ruth Naomi Hoefer Eggman and Luther William Eggman; maternal grandparents Ernest C. Hoefer and Gertrude M. Colgan Hoefer, paternal grandparents Carl M. Eggman and Jessie Hurd Eggman; maternal uncle Richard
E. Hoefer and maternal aunts Gertrude Lucille Hoefer Erickson and Sally J. Hoefer; and paternal aunt Florence Eggman Wildman.
Born in Columbus Ohio, lifelong resident of Joliet. Leslie was a supervisor in the technology department of the Joliet Public Library for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and precious pets. Leslie was a loving, kind and loyal person.
For information call (815) 744-0022 or visit WWW.CHSFUNERAL.COM.
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 28, 2019