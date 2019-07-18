|
Leslie A. Koenig
Leslie A. Koenig age 93 of Manteno formerly of Wilmington and Frankfort, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Heritage Village in Kankakee. Loving husband of the late Dorothy Koenig; beloved father of Leslie (Cheryl) Koenig, Sharon (Dale) Bettenhausen, Lyle (Nyla) Koenig and Loren (JoAnn) Koenig; dearest brother of the late Phyllis (Lee) Husner; cherished grandfather of Jeannine (Pastor Robert) Liebmann, Rachel (Seth) Burris, Vicky (Sean) Gallaway, Scott (Denise) Bettenhausen, Craig (Erin) Bettenhausen, Kimberly (Kris) Gonda, Cindy (Josh) Munn, Katy (Chris) Kaluzny and Jordan (Sarah) Koenig; proud great grandfather of 19 and fond uncle of numerous nieces and nephews.
He was a founding member Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, the Farm Bureau, a past volunteer fireman for Frankfort and enjoyed going to tractor shows, camping and playing cards.
Family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort IL 60423 on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Funeral Service will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church 177 Luther Lane, Frankfort IL 60423 on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM, lying in state from 10-11 AM. Interment will follow to Skyline Memorial Park, Monee.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, would be appreciated. For information, www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225.
Published in The Herald-News on July 18, 2019