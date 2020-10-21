Leslie Fabrizio
Leslie M. Fabrizio, age 62, of Shorewood, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center.
Born June 27, 1958 in Daleville, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late Willard and Sharon (Sample) Maxwell. Raised in New York, she was a graduate of Williamsville North High School in Williamsville, NY, and attended Bryant and Stratton College in Buffalo, NY. She was very proud of her Buffalo roots and heritage.
Leslie worked as an office administrator for the Office of the Will County Public Defender. She was also a member of the Zonta Club of the Joliet Area, an organization of business and professional individuals whose mission is to advance the status of women worldwide through service and advocacy.
Described as fun loving, full of life, non-judgmental, loved by everyone, and a free spirit, she will be remembered for her caring personality and her ability to reach out to people and make a connection. She was someone her younger friends looked up to for her guidance and judgment. Leslie was simply "the best" -the best sister, the best grandma, and the best friend you could ever ask for.
Leslie also loved to play golf, and enjoyed spending time in her back yard and in her pool.
She was the loving and devoted wife to her beloved James Rocco Fabrizio who passed away February 17, 2013. Their ten years of marriage, though wonderful, was much too short.
She is survived by her brothers and sisters, Gregory W. (Therese) Maxwell, Lisa (Steve) Granzo, Mark (Karen) Maxwell and Lori (Jim) Krimbill; her step-children, Vincent (Erin) Fabrizio, Dana (Chris) Patera, and Michael (Jessica) Fabrizio; seven precious grandchildren, Julius, Magnolia and Adrian Fabrizio, Ellie and Jamie Patera, and Eddie and Natalie Fabrizio; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was also the proud "Mom" of her loving dogs, Maggie and Sparky, and they will miss her greatly.
Visitation for Leslie Fabrizio will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road, (at Essington Road), Joliet. Face masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced.
Funeral services will be private and cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation. Interment in Woodlawn Memorial Park II will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to the Alzheimer's Association
or the Will County Humane Society would be appreciated.
For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
where you may leave an online condolence or share a favorite memory or story.