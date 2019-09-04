|
Lesly Reynoso Santos
Born: April 8, 2003
Died: August 27, 2019
Age 16 of Joliet, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.
Born April 8, 2003 in Joliet, Lesly is the daughter of Eduardo Reynoso Gonzalez and Erica Santos Juarez Reynoso. She was raised and educated in Joliet and attended Joliet Central High School. Lesly had many interests that included film editing, mechanics, watching car collection videos on youtube, as well as cars. She was a leader in robotics and enjoyed collecting rosaries and religious items. Lesly was aspiring to be an electrician like her father. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Lesly is survived by her parents, Eduardo and Erica; brothers: Bayron Reynoso and Eduardo Mateo Reynoso; paternal grandparents: Tomasa Gonzalez and Florentino Reynoso; maternal grandmother: Demetria Juarez; special cousins: Michelle Santos-Lorenzo, Britany Santos-Lorenzo and Itzayana Santos, as well as many other dear cousins and friends.
She is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather: Francisco Santos; aunt: Miriam Lorenzo Gonzales, and cousins: Maria Del Angeles Juarez and Viridiana Reynoso Gonzalez.
Family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 2:00 p.m until 8:00 p.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet.
Funeral Services will follow Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 4, 2019