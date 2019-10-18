|
|
Lester C. Larson
Lester C. Larson, Age 77 years, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019. Born in Joliet and raised in Lockport for many years. He was an avid outdoorsman. Lester was a Navy Veteran, Air Force Veteran and an ROTC Instructor at Bolingbrook High School. He established a successful and award winning Drill Team.
Preceded in death by his infant daughter, Sherri; his parents, Lester J. and Rose (nee Samuelson) Larson; a sister, Cheryl L. Fritzo; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Juanita Shoelen; sisters-in-law, Alice Schoelen and Peggy Larson and a special nephew, Denny Kochielko.
Survived by his wife of 59 years, Deanie (nee Shoelen) Larson; two sons, Lester (Katy) Larson Jr. and Eric Larson; one daughter, Terri (Richard) Herrlinger; Proud grandfather of Nina (Tim) Toepper, Sebrina Larson, Nicole Larson and Eric Larson Jr.; loving great-grandfather of Orion, Dravyn, Auroara, Serenity, Lilliana and Mia; three brothers, Ken Larson, Ricky Larson and Randy Larson; a brother-in-law, Sid Shoelen; a sister-in-law, Joyce (Dennis) Kocheilko; a special niece, Megan Larson, his fishing buddies, Stanley, Vince and Tommy; several other nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory, 2320 Black Road, Joliet on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 3 to 6 P.M. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Interment and Full Military Honors to follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to would be appreciated.
For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.
Published in The Herald-News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019