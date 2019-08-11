|
Lester Dean Loucks
Lester Dean Loucks, age 71, of Minooka, IL, passed peacefully on Monday, August 5, 2019, at Northwoods Care Centre, in Belvidere, IL. He was born June 5, 1948 in DuQuoin, IL to the late Les and Faye (nee Miles) Loucks.
He was raised in DuQuion and Maywood, attending Proviso East High School. Lester was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan, with a love for cars, especially hot rods and classics. In his youth, he was known to drag race. Above all, his greatest love was his grandchildren; he cherished every moment with them and immensely enjoyed watching them grow up.
Lester is survived by his children, Aaron (Victoria) Loucks of Shorewood, IL, Amy (Ronnie) Quimby of Taylorsville, KY and Rebecca (David) Karl of Poplar Grove, IL; daughter-in-law, Jenny Loucks of Plainfield, IL; grandchildren, Austin, Lauren, Jessica and Madalyn; Alexandria, Arianna and Ayden; Tommy, Anna, Emma and Cassie; and his siblings, David (Terry) Loucks, Judy Loucks, Randy (Linda) Loucks and Jayne (Roberto) Osornio. He will also be remembered by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded by his beloved wife of 47 years, Beverly (nee Thomas) Loucks (2017); his son, Thomas Loucks (2018); his parents; and one brother, John Loucks.
All friends and relatives of Lester Dean Loucks are invited to gather on Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until the Memorial Service begins at 5:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name can be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice or the . For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019