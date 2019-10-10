|
|
Levi Morris Henderson
Born: December 1, 1939
Died: October 3, 2019
Levi Morris Henderson, 79, of 1304 Vintage Road Joliet, was born December 1, 1939 to Lee and Jessie (Cooper) Henderson. He departed this life on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Advent Health Fish Memorial Hospital in Orange City, FL.
Levi was a member of American Legion Post 1080 in Joliet, attending veterans' functions throughout the community. In his "spare time", he tended to his and Thelma's garden and followed politics. Levi was a lover of college basketball, tennis, boxing, gospel music, western movies and desserts. He laughed about occasionally making a full meal out of nothing but sweets.
Those left to cherish his memories are three children, Alvin Henderson of Joliet, Nicole Hawkins (Terrance) of Deltona, FL and Reggie Willins of Memphis, TN, four grandchildren and a host of siblings, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Visitations will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM at the funeral home and Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 9:00-10:00 AM at St. John Baptist Church, 104 E Zarley Blvd, Joliet, IL. Service at 10:00 AM. Military Honors to follow immediately following the service at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 10, 2019