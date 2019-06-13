The Herald-News Obituaries
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Cross M.B. Church
1310 Cutter Ave
Joliet, IL
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Cross M.B. Church
1310 Cutter Ave
Joliet, IL
LEWIS FLOWERS Sr.


Lewis Flowers, Sr.

Born: January 2, 1930

Died: June 5, 2019

Lewis Flowers, Sr. was born January 2, 1930 in Drew, MS to Mr. Jenkins Flowers and Mrs. Mary Jamison Flowers. He peacefully transitioned on June 5, 2019.

Lewis enlisted in 1945 and served in the U.S. Illinois State Militia (National Guard), Army Reserves and the United States Army and was discharged in 1952). Lewis was married in 1951 to Christine Reed where he was blessed with six wonderful children, Lewis, Jr., Victor, Donnell, Neal, Jocelyn and Dennis. In 1994 he met and later wed his devoted friend and wife, Carolyn Allen-Flowers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jenkins and Mary Flowers; his wife, Carolyn Flowers; siblings, Jenkins Jr., Richard, Addie, Oralee, Dessielee, and Polly; his children, Lewis Flowers, Jr., and Donnell Flowers; and step-son, Roy Armstrong.

Lewis leaves to cherish his memories; his children, Victor (Jannie) Flowers, Neal Flowers, Jocelyn Flowers, Dennis (Samantha) Flowers; his daughter-in-law, Cynthia Flowers; step-children, Cherlyn (Tony) Junior, Nathaniel (Kristina) Allen and Joseph (Zanyetta) Allen; along with a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 AM at Holy Cross M.B. Church, 1310 Cutter Ave., Joliet, IL. Service at 11:00AM, Pastor Victor L. Flowers, officiating. Interment Monday, June 17, 2019 at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on June 13, 2019
