Ligia Halina Targowski
Born: June 25, 1924
Died: May 15, 2020
Ligia Halina (Jankiewicz) Targowski, Age 95, of Crest Hill, IL , passed away on May 15, 2020. She was born June 25, 1924 in Woyn Poland to the late Antonina and Kazimierz Jankiewicz. She survived 3 years in a Soviet labor camp in Siberia and ended up in England where she served in the Women's Auxiliary Air Force until the end of WWII. She and her husband Frank emigrated to the United States in 1953, where she raised her 3 children. She was very active in her local parish, Holy Cross Catholic Church (Joliet), and a proud member of her local community.
Loving mother of Henry W. Targowski, John K.Targowski, and Alicia A. Targowski-Reynolds; loving grandmother of Kathleen Targowski Ashenfelter and John M. Targowski; loving great-grandmother of Nicholas and Nathaniel Ashenfelter and Jacob and Jeremy Targowski.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank J. Targowski, her son Henry W. Targowski, her parents and siblings, Kazimiera (Jankiewicz) Lapicki, Danuta (Jankiewicz) Waye, and Waldemar Jankiewicz.
Ligia was an expert seamstress, creating dresses, gowns, and costumes for her family and friends for use at weddings and special events.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a private visitation for Ligia Targowski will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home, followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Joliet. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials in her name to Holy Cross Church, 901 Elizabeth St, Joliet, IL 60435, or the American Heart Association. A traditional memorial service will be held at a later date after restrictions have been lifted.
Published in The Herald-News on May 20, 2020.