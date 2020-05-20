Ligia Halina Targowski
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ligia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ligia Halina Targowski

Born: June 25, 1924

Died: May 15, 2020

Ligia Halina (Jankiewicz) Targowski, Age 95, of Crest Hill, IL , passed away on May 15, 2020. She was born June 25, 1924 in Woyn Poland to the late Antonina and Kazimierz Jankiewicz. She survived 3 years in a Soviet labor camp in Siberia and ended up in England where she served in the Women's Auxiliary Air Force until the end of WWII. She and her husband Frank emigrated to the United States in 1953, where she raised her 3 children. She was very active in her local parish, Holy Cross Catholic Church (Joliet), and a proud member of her local community.

Loving mother of Henry W. Targowski, John K.Targowski, and Alicia A. Targowski-Reynolds; loving grandmother of Kathleen Targowski Ashenfelter and John M. Targowski; loving great-grandmother of Nicholas and Nathaniel Ashenfelter and Jacob and Jeremy Targowski.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank J. Targowski, her son Henry W. Targowski, her parents and siblings, Kazimiera (Jankiewicz) Lapicki, Danuta (Jankiewicz) Waye, and Waldemar Jankiewicz.

Ligia was an expert seamstress, creating dresses, gowns, and costumes for her family and friends for use at weddings and special events.

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a private visitation for Ligia Targowski will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home, followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Joliet. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials in her name to Holy Cross Church, 901 Elizabeth St, Joliet, IL 60435, or the American Heart Association. A traditional memorial service will be held at a later date after restrictions have been lifted.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
815-744-4444
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved