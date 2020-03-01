|
Lila D. Peterson
Born: September 24, 1946; in Taylorville, IL,
Died: February 20, 2020; in Joliet, IL
Lila D. (Collilieux) Peterson, born on September 24, 1946 in Taylorville, IL, Lila Peterson passed away at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home on February 20, 2020 at the age of 73 after a lengthy battle with COPD. Previously of Coffeen, IL and Belles Terres in Aurora, IL, Lila worked at I-80 Enterprise and as a medical records assistant for many years.
Lila loved to travel, spend time with four generations of her family at weekly dinners, and steal a taste of others' food & drinks. Lila could be found hanging out by the Belles Terres pool nearly every day.
Lila is survived by: her son, Raymond R. Peterson; her granddaughter, Melissa (Larry) Pennuto; her great-grandchildren, Cecilia & Janina Christman, Giovanni and Lorenzo Pennuto; her niece, Tina (Steve) Frazier; her special nieces, Lynda (Larry Chapman) Peterson and Debbie (Lee) Reynolds; and several grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, and friends.
Lila was preceded in death by her second husband, Patrick Simmons (2008); her parents, Andrew & Ida Collilieux; and her brothers, Andrew, Robert, & Paul Collilieux. Lila was also preceded in death by her first husband, Ivan Peterson, who passed away just a few hours before her.
Cremation rites have been accorded. The family will hold a memorial luncheon at the Pennuto residence in Joliet on March 22, 2020 from noon-4 p.m. For more information, please contact the family via email at [email protected]
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 1, 2020