Lila Mae Lockwood
Born: July 20, 1930; in Custer Township, IL
Died: April 13, 2020; in Kankakee, IL
Lila Mae (Mullins) Lockwood, 89, of Wilmington, IL passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at the Miller Rehabilitation Center, Kankakee, IL.
She was born July 20, 1930 in Custer Township, IL to the late Chester and Mary (nee Cooper) Mullins. Lila enjoyed golfing, playing cards, and refereeing girls sports when Title IX was passed in the 1970's. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Wilmington where she served as a deacon for many years.
Surviving are two sons, Todd (Ruth) and Steve, all of Wilmington; daughter, Denise (Marc) Price of Prairieville, LA; six grandchildren, Shane Price, Matthew (Laura) Price, Joseph Price, Blake Price, Brett (Tiffany) Lockwood, Drew Lockwood; seven great grandchildren; and one sister Betty Novy.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Keith; one sister, Alice Mullins; and one granddaughter, Leigh Ann Lockwood.Funeral arrangements will be provided by Baskerville Funeral Home, Wilmington, IL. There will be a private family funeral due to the current climate and restrictions.
Inurnment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery will take place at a later date.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 15, 2020