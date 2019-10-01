The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Services
Anderson Memorial Home
21131 W. Renwick Rd.
Crest Hill, IL 60403
(815) 577-5250
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Anderson Memorial Home
21131 W. Renwick Rd.
Crest Hill, IL 60403
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson Memorial Home
21131 W. Renwick Rd.
Crest Hill, IL 60403
Lilian Pelzman

Lilian Pelzman Obituary
Lilian Pelzman

Nee DiGenova

Age 90 passed away Thursday September 26, 2019 at Senior Star at Weber Place in Romeoville surrounded by her family. Late of Lockport, formerly of Romeoville.

Lillian was an avid lifetime Cubs fan who is survived by her loving daughters Theresa (Alan) Lindstrom and Christina (Betty Salazar) Pelzman; grandchildren David (Christina), Michael (Jodie) Lindstrom, Ilario (Nicole), Brian (Nicole) and Lauren Pelzman; great grandchildren Danielle, Lillian, Anthony, Samuel, Sebastian Pelzman, Andrew, Mathew, Kylie and Anna Lindstrom; former daughter-in-law Kristen Bettencourt; numerous nieces and nephews also dear friends Robert (Nancy) Boeschel.

Preceded in death by her loving husband Harold Pelzman; sons Ilario and Anthony Pelzman; brothers Nello and Anthony also sisters Bianca, Carmella and Viola.

Visitation Monday from 3 to 8 pm at Anderson Memorial Home, 21131 W. Renwick Rd., Plainfield, IL 60544. Funeral Tuesday October 1, 2019, 10 am at the funeral home chapel. Interment to follow Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville.

Her family wishes to give a special thank you to all the nurses and caregivers at Senior Star. (www.Anderson-Goodale.com) (815) 577-5250
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 1, 2019
