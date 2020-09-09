Lillian A. Papesh
Lillian A. Papesh (nee Bucciferro), 94, of Crest Hill, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2020.
She is survived by her son, Thomas Papesh; her daughter, Lilli (Robert) Kuzma; a sister,
Antonette Brisco; two grandsons, Alexander Kuzma, and Andrew (Drew) Mikuska;
and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley T. Papesh; her parents, Antonio and Lenora Bucciferro; two sisters, Mary Ellinger and Theresa Talarico; two nieces, Dawn Clark and Mary Beth (Papesh) Dodge; and a nephew, Michael Ellinger.
Lillian was a beautiful person and wonderful mother, a gifted artist, and a fabulous cook. In her later years, she especially enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, and watching the Chicago Cubs and
Chicago Bulls. Lillian stayed up late to watch the Cubs win game 7 of the World Series in 2016.
She worked for twenty years at the Crest Hill Library, serving as the children's librarian and storyteller. She studied children's literature and library science at Joliet Junior College and Rosary College. A self-taught artist, she worked in pastel, charcoal, watercolor, and oil, and won "Best in Show" from the Joliet Artist League for an oil portrait of her son. Lillian was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church, where she participated in the church choir for many years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name can be made to Lillian's favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, or to Joliet Area Community Hospice.
A celebration of Lillian's life will begin on Saturday, September 12, 2020 with a visitation at the Resurrection Cemetery Chapel in Romeoville from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service to be held at 10:30 a.m. A graveside service and interment will follow. Maximum occupancy in the cemetery chapel is 50 guests. Face coverings are required inside. Obituary and Tribute Wall for Lillian A. Papesh are available at tezakfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements entrusted to: