1/1
Lillian A. Papesh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillian A. Papesh

Lillian A. Papesh (nee Bucciferro), 94, of Crest Hill, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2020.

She is survived by her son, Thomas Papesh; her daughter, Lilli (Robert) Kuzma; a sister,

Antonette Brisco; two grandsons, Alexander Kuzma, and Andrew (Drew) Mikuska;

and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley T. Papesh; her parents, Antonio and Lenora Bucciferro; two sisters, Mary Ellinger and Theresa Talarico; two nieces, Dawn Clark and Mary Beth (Papesh) Dodge; and a nephew, Michael Ellinger.

Lillian was a beautiful person and wonderful mother, a gifted artist, and a fabulous cook. In her later years, she especially enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, and watching the Chicago Cubs and

Chicago Bulls. Lillian stayed up late to watch the Cubs win game 7 of the World Series in 2016.

She worked for twenty years at the Crest Hill Library, serving as the children's librarian and storyteller. She studied children's literature and library science at Joliet Junior College and Rosary College. A self-taught artist, she worked in pastel, charcoal, watercolor, and oil, and won "Best in Show" from the Joliet Artist League for an oil portrait of her son. Lillian was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church, where she participated in the church choir for many years.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name can be made to Lillian's favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or to Joliet Area Community Hospice.

A celebration of Lillian's life will begin on Saturday, September 12, 2020 with a visitation at the Resurrection Cemetery Chapel in Romeoville from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service to be held at 10:30 a.m. A graveside service and interment will follow. Maximum occupancy in the cemetery chapel is 50 guests. Face coverings are required inside. Obituary and Tribute Wall for Lillian A. Papesh are available at tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
815-886-2323
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved