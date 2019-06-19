Lillian L. Schoenhofen



Lillian L. Schoenhofen (nee Krug) - passed away at Willow Falls Retirement Community, Sunday, June 16, 2019. Age 91 years.



Survived by two daughters Linda (Steve) Jenco and Karen Gibbons, a son David Schoenhofen. Daughter-in-law Rose Schoenhofen. Six grandchildren Melissa (Mike) Trice, Michelle (Christopher Byrum-fiance), Kyle (Caitlin) Schoenhofen, Scott (Allison) Schoenhofen, Kaitlin Gibbons and Carleigh (MarkYarko-fiance) Gibbons. Three great-grandchildren Logan Gibbons, Ryan and Thomas Schoenhofen. Her sister Eileen Hutchinson and brother Walter (Loretta) Krug. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.



Preceded in death by her husband Edward G. Schoenhofen (1983), son Alan Schoenhofen, son-in-law Jim Gibbons, brother John Krug and sister Erna Glowski.



Lillian was born December 2, 1927 in Chicago, IL to the late John and Theresa (nee Tremmel) Krug. She married her husband Edward on October 22, 1949 in Chicago. Lillian retired from the Will County Senior Service Center in 2013 after 25 years. She was an avid Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packers fan. Lillian also enjoyed the Chicago Blackhawks, watching golf, bingo and Jeopardy. Lillian's family would like to thank the Staff of Willow Falls, Dr. Beata Kisiel, Dr. Bhavesh Gandi, Allied Home Health and Joliet Area Community Hospice for their kind care and compassion with Lillian.



Memorial services will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Thursday, June 20th at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers memorials to Joliet Area Community Hospice will be appreciated. Visitation will be held Thursday from 9:00 A.M. until time of services. For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com Published in The Herald-News on June 19, 2019