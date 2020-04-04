|
Lillian M. Bonczek
Lillian "Lil" M. Bonczek, age 97, born June 5, 1922, passed away on April 2, 2020, at Our Lady of Angels in Joliet. She was born in Joliet to the late Achangelo and Amelia (Mitri) Paluzzi, the second of four daughters. She attended Joliet Public Grade Schools and graduated from Joliet Township High School, class of 1940.
Lil was married to Joseph Bonczek on April 28, 1943. They were able to celebrate their 70th Anniversary with family and friends before Joe passed in May of 2013.
Although she considered herself a homebody, Lil worked at the U.S. Navy Yards during WWII and at D'Amico's Restaurant for 42 years as a waitress and hostess.
Lil was a favorite Aunt to her many nieces and nephews. She and Uncle Joe, who were very generous with their time, took the children on many outings and trips.
Known as an accomplished cook, Lil was famous for her cheesecake and Italian bakery. She enjoyed music, dancing with her husband, playing cards with her sisters and brothers-in-law, and reading, a love she shared with her dear friend Lydia Madden.
She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; sisters, Violet (the late Steve) Biro, and Edie (late Chester) D' Atri; and nephew, James Biro.
Survived by her sister, Angela (late Henry) Giermala; nieces and nephews, John (Amy) Biro, Jae Biro, Jeffrey (Beth) Biro, Victoria (late Nicola) Recchia, Judi (late Raymond) Petersen, Mark (Rebecca) Giermala, Denise (Jim) Maffeo, Ramona (Paul) Delrose, Michael (Jacque) Quiram; the devoted neighbors of her cul-de-sac; and her beloved caregivers, George and Joan Madden.
Due to current circumstances, private services for Lil will be held at this time. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Joliet Area Community Hospice, , or a .
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 4, 2020