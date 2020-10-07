Lillian Morgan
Lillian Morgan - (nee Reeves) of Joliet, Illinois - our Yellow Rose of Texas, born in Wichita Falls, is alive in Christ. She is safe, whole and healed and walking the streets of gold.
Lillian was a precious gentle soul to all who knew and loved her. Her generosity was boundless and creative. From crocheted scarves, blankets and doilies, tied blankets and personalized photo albums, along with homemade sausage gravy and biscuits and legendary fudge, she showered family and friends with her time and her talents.
She is survived by her daughters Colyene (Ron), Nona and Bennie, and daughter-in-law of the heart Dina; her eight grandchildren, Jan, Leona (Doug), Julie (John), Danny, Drew (Daneill), Melissa (Paul), Nicole (Jeff) and Danira. Fourteen great-grandchildren, Eric (Lupe), Brian, Brianna (Tyler), Troy (Becca), Kyle (Hailey), Rebecca (Mark), Maura, Hayley (Jacob), Alexis, Tyler, Kolton, Devro, Olivia and Marshall. Eight great-great grandchildren, Gabriella, Kenny, Huneter, Finley, Natalie, Michael, Amelia and Lillian, as well as two brothers-in-law, Orlan Reynolds and John McPhearson, two sisters-in-law, Jean Morgan and Betty Morgan, as well as, numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Shelby and Pauline Reeves, her husband of 35 years Marvin Morgan, her son Dennis Morgan, three sons-in-law, Gary Smith, Dan Gaddis and Tom Evans, her granddaughter Jennifer Stephens and grandson-in-law Gene Keck.
A visitation will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 3 pm until time of services at 6:30 pm at the Carlson Holmquist Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory 2320 Black Road in Joliet. Interment will be Saturday October 10, 2020 at Carter Cemetery, Arkansas. Special thanks to Joliet Area Community Hospice, who are deemed angels without wings, whose care and compassion brought such comfort.
Contributions in Lillian's honor may be made to Nazarene World Missions at 17001 Prairie Star Parkway, Lenexa, KS 66220.
