|
|
Lillian V. Ceci
Born: March 29, 1925
Died: October 23, 2019
Lillian V. Ceci, formerly of Joliet, passed away in Center, Texas on October 23, 2019 following a brief illness. She received last rites and was recently interred in Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville. She requested no services as it was her wish to be cremated.
Lil, as she preferred to be called, was born in Rockdale, Illinois on March 29, 1925 to Stanley Dernulc and Cora Tatchell Dernulc. She was a longtime employee of the Joliet Medical Group and had previously managed two candy stores in downtown Joliet.
She moved to Joaquin, Texas several years ago to be near her daughter.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry E. Ceci.
She is survived by her sister, Lorraine Huckabone of New York; her brother, Robert Dernulc of Arizona; her daughter Kathy and husband, Jay M. Wilson, Sr. of Joaquin, Texas; grandchildren Jay M. Wilson, Jr. and wife Lisa; Melissa Price and husband, Timmy; great grandchildren, Kelli Coleman, Ceci Beaumont and husband, Hunter; Jesse Wilson, Melayni Wilson, and Brady Price; great great grandchildren, Jaxton Beaumont and Evelynn Beaumont.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 7, 2020