Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Word of Life Church
1500 Cedarwood Dr.
Crest Hill, IL
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Word of Life Church
1500 Cedarwood Dr.
Crest Hill, IL
Lillie Mae Perry


1950 - 2019
Lillie Mae Perry Obituary
Lillie Mae Perry

Born: March 1, 1950

Died: Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Lillie Mae Perry was born March 1, 1950 in Pulaski, Tennessee to Charles and Lorene Perry.

She was employed by AT&T and later retired after several years of dedicated service. She went to eternal rest on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

Lillie was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Lorene Perry; along with three brothers and three sisters and her close friend, Marvin Lott.

Lillie is survived by her two children; her twins, Jennifer Lott and Jeron Lott, both of Joliet, IL; and a daughter and son she loved as if they were her own, Janet Brooks of Memphis, TN and Marvin Matthews of Joliet, IL; 16 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; one brother, Raymond (Dorothy) Perry; one sister, Charlene (Elmer) Wright; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She also leaves her very close friends in which she had a positive impact on their lives, as well as, her Word of Life church family.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 PM at the funeral home and Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM at Word of Life Church, 1500 Cedarwood Dr., Crest Hill, IL. Service following at 11:00 AM, Pastor Raymond Quintana, officiating. Interment following at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Joliet, IL.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 8, 2019
