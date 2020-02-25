|
Linda B. Himes
(nee Connors)
Age 65, of Joliet, IL and Fort Myers, FL, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020, at the University of Chicago Hospital after a courageous four year battle against Melanoma.
She was born December 22, 1954, to the late Beatrice (nee Lehner) and Bernard Connors in Joliet where she was raised and educated, a 1973 graduate of Joliet East High School. Linda attended the College of St. Francis and was retired from Ameritech after 30 years of dedicated service.
Linda is survived by her beloved husband of 30 years to Dennis; dearest sister of Karen (Dennis) DelSasso; fond aunt of several nieces and nephews. Linda is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, many friends and the entire Himes family who thought of her as family. She loved them all and enjoyed every moment of time spent with them.
She is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, in-laws, Ellyn and Melvin Himes as well as her special cousin and friend, Rick Johnson and nephew, Adam Behun.
Linda lived life to the fullest. Her diagnosis four years ago was just a detail she wouldn't let get in the way of her energetic, positive spirit. She loved the beach, her dogs, including Wrigley, people in general and most of all she and Dennis's family. She had that rare trait about her that would cause people to gravitate to her. She will be missed deeply, however, we find comfort in how she had "quality over quantity" in this life.
A Memorial Visitation for Linda will be held Wednesday, February 26, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd) Joliet. A service of remembrance will conclude the evening at 7 p.m. As it was Linda's wish, cremation rites have been accorded.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name can be made to Wags to Wishes Animal Rescue 23907 W. Industrial Drive, Plainfield, IL 60585.
