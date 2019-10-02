|
Linda D. Harvell
Born: August 24, 1944
Died: September 25, 2019
Linda D. Harvell (nee Woods) entered to the Kingdom of Heaven Wednesday September 25, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Linda was born on August 24, 1944 in Clinton, Kentucky to Irene Sims and John Henry Patrick.
Linda is survived by her daughter, Adrienne Cooper; granddaughter, Linda D. Cooper; grandson. Ryan M. Cooper; and beloved great grandchildren, Jordan Portis, Robynne Cooper, and Mackenzie Pinnick.
Visitation and funeral services will be held Thursday October 3, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 402 Singleton Place, Joliet, IL. Visitation 10:00 a.m., funeral service begins at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 2, 2019