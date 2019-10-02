The Herald-News Obituaries
Range Funeral Home
202 S Eastern Ave
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 722-2215
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
402 Singleton Place
Joliet, IL
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
402 Singleton Place
Linda D. Harvell

Linda D. Harvell Obituary
Linda D. Harvell

Born: August 24, 1944

Died: September 25, 2019

Linda D. Harvell (nee Woods) entered to the Kingdom of Heaven Wednesday September 25, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Linda was born on August 24, 1944 in Clinton, Kentucky to Irene Sims and John Henry Patrick.

Linda is survived by her daughter, Adrienne Cooper; granddaughter, Linda D. Cooper; grandson. Ryan M. Cooper; and beloved great grandchildren, Jordan Portis, Robynne Cooper, and Mackenzie Pinnick.

Visitation and funeral services will be held Thursday October 3, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 402 Singleton Place, Joliet, IL. Visitation 10:00 a.m., funeral service begins at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 2, 2019
