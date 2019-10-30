|
Linda Dean
Linda Dean, age 61 of Mokena, passed away unexpectedly October 20, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents Cecil and Marilyn Chesser. Linda is survived by her loving sons, Joshua (Julie) Chesser, Joseph (Mary Kate) Chesser, Jonathan (Sarah Grace) Chesser, Jeffrey Dean, and Jerry (Michelle) Dean; grandchildren Matthew, Angela, Anthony, Summer, Taylor, Charlotte, Fiona, Bridie, Gideon, Hiram, Tara, August, Zion, and Althea; siblings Mary Heffner, Steven Chesser, Pamela DuBonetti, Theresa DuBonetti, Tracey (Mike) Mostacci; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Linda loved to read, bake, and spend quality time with her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
There will be a memorial visitation held Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. at O'NEIL FUNERAL HOME& HERITAGE CREMATORY, 1105 E. 9th Street, Lockport, IL 60441. In lieu of flowers donations to Anthony Dean would be appreciated. Per Linda's wishes, cremation rites have been respectfully addressed.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 30, 2019