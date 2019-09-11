|
|
Linda Diane Gyenfie
Born: November 26, 1953; in Hattiesburg, MS
Died: September 4, 2019; in Joliet, IL
Linda Diane (Travis) Gyenfie ,"Nana", was born on November 26, 1953 in Hattiesburg, MS, to Leonard "Lent" Travis and Julia Marie (Ratcliffe) Travis . "Nana" passed away on September 4, 2019 in Joliet, IL, following a courageous 25 year battle with breast cancer; at the age of 65. "Nana" had a 35 year distinguished career with Midwest Generation, formerly known as ComEd in Joliet. She began working for ComEd following specialized training for women entering nontraditional positions in the workforce; and became one of the first women to attain her position at Edison. After breaking multiple barriers in a male dominated field. "Nana", known as "LindaG" by her coworkers, was best known for her spirited honesty, standing her ground and holding her own.
"Nana" absolutely loved her family! She spent her entire life providing love, care, counsel, friendship and parenting to her siblings, nieces and nephews; as well as their children. "Nana" enjoyed bowling, traveling, talking, and just spending time with friends. She was an avid reader, sometimes averaging one novel daily. "Nana" was a gifted artist! She enjoyed freehand sketching, as well as painting with oil and water colors, as well as charcoal art.
"Nana" was preceded in death by her sister, Doris Lynette Robinson; and her parents, Leonard "Lent" and Marie Travis. She is survived by four siblings; Judy (Robert ?Rob?) Jenkins, Sr., Acworth, GA; Gerry Travis, Norfolk, VA; Rev. Anthony "Tony" (Linda) Travis, Irvine, CA; and Melissa (Toby, Sr.) Reddick, Riverside, CA.
As a matriarch of the family, "Nana" is deeply loved and cherished by surviving nieces and nephews she parented and deeply loved as her own. She welcomed each of them into her life in the following order: Tenisha Holt (Jonathan), Westchester, IL; Brandi Holloway, Dallas, GA; Julia Fox (Corey), Irvine, CA; Jillian Morris-Jenkins, Pasadena, CA; Anthony Jr (Michelle) Travis, West Covina, CA; Toby (Nicole) Reddick Jr. and Crystal Reddick, Riverside, CA; Kyle Travis, Irvine, CA; Robert "Robby" Jenkins, Jr. (Tiffany), Ventura CA; Rena Reddick, Riverside, CA; Christopher Travis, Irvine, CA; Dominique Banks, Fullerton, CA; Kelly Failds and Denzel Failds, Las Vegas, NV; Karly Failds, West Palm Beach, FL; Deric Collins, Jr., Westchester, IL; Javonte Young, Atlanta, GA; Javion Young, Westchester, IL; Elijah Reddick, Riverside, CA; Kylie Canady, Irvine, CA; Faith Travis and Joliet "Jollie" Travis, West Covina, CA; Tobiah Reddick, Xavion Chagolla, and Judah Reddick, Riverside, CA; Katrell May, Irvine, CA; Arianna Bellino, Westchester, IL; Layla Travis, West Covina, CA; Lanie McCoy, Dallas, GA; Cameron Bellino, Westchester, IL; Dwyane Chagolla, Riverside, CA; Xion Failds, Las Vegas, NV; Jayden Chagolla, Riverside, CA; Jayia Holt, Westchester, IL; Alexandria Chagolla, Riverside, CA; Lola Fox, Irvine, CA; Halo Losander, Las Vegas, NV; Rainbow Fox, Irvine, CA; and Micah Reddick, Riverside, CA.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 pm at the funeral home and Friday, September 13, 2019 10:00-11:00 am at Lively Hope COGIC, 308 N. Midland Ave., Joliet, IL. Celebration of life service at 11:00 am, Pastor Frank Edmon, Jr., officiating. Interment following services at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.
All cards and flowers may be delivered to the funeral home.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St., (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 11, 2019