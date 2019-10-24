|
|
Linda Faye Blackmon
Born: August 30, 1951
Died: October 13, 2019
Age 68, Linda Faye Blackmon was born on August 30, 1951 to Clote and Rose McCullum (McCoy) in Soso, MS and was the second oldest of five children. Linda Faye had a heart of gold and she loved her family and friends. She graduated from Joliet West High School. She retired from Lucent Technology and also worked for Walmart. She was a devoted member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
She transitioned to eternity while surrounded by family on October 13, 2019.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Clote and Rose McCullum and her baby sister, Karen Walker.
She leaves to celebrate her life; her two children, Veronica D. Blackmon and Patrick J. Blackmon and their father, Jerome Blackmon. Linda was a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother to Cheonte Blackmon, Darvez Parrott, Mekhi Carr, Chantz Blackmon, Katrell Graham, Jr., and Keonte Graham.; siblings, Robert (Jaqueline) McCullum of Peoria IL, Wanda (David, deceased) Hill, Debra McCullum, both of Joliet IL; aunts, Alice Evans, Helen Edwards of Joliet IL; uncle, Charles (Edna) Cooley of Memphis, TN; brother-in-law, Darwin Walker of Joliet IL. Linda also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends to cherish her memory and legacy.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 PM at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 402 Singleton Pl., Joliet, IL. Service at 6:00 PM, Pastor Glenda McCullum, officiating. Interment Monday, October 28, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 24, 2019