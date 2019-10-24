The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
402 Singleton Pl.
Joliet, IL
View Map
Interment
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Elmhurst Cemetery
Joliet, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Blackmon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Faye Blackmon


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Faye Blackmon Obituary
Linda Faye Blackmon

Born: August 30, 1951

Died: October 13, 2019

Age 68, Linda Faye Blackmon was born on August 30, 1951 to Clote and Rose McCullum (McCoy) in Soso, MS and was the second oldest of five children. Linda Faye had a heart of gold and she loved her family and friends. She graduated from Joliet West High School. She retired from Lucent Technology and also worked for Walmart. She was a devoted member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

She transitioned to eternity while surrounded by family on October 13, 2019.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Clote and Rose McCullum and her baby sister, Karen Walker.

She leaves to celebrate her life; her two children, Veronica D. Blackmon and Patrick J. Blackmon and their father, Jerome Blackmon. Linda was a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother to Cheonte Blackmon, Darvez Parrott, Mekhi Carr, Chantz Blackmon, Katrell Graham, Jr., and Keonte Graham.; siblings, Robert (Jaqueline) McCullum of Peoria IL, Wanda (David, deceased) Hill, Debra McCullum, both of Joliet IL; aunts, Alice Evans, Helen Edwards of Joliet IL; uncle, Charles (Edna) Cooley of Memphis, TN; brother-in-law, Darwin Walker of Joliet IL. Linda also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends to cherish her memory and legacy.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 PM at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 402 Singleton Pl., Joliet, IL. Service at 6:00 PM, Pastor Glenda McCullum, officiating. Interment Monday, October 28, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Minor-Morris Funeral Home
Download Now