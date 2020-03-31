|
|
Linda Faye Pritts Swierz
Linda Faye Pritts Swierz was born in Decatur, IL on June 25, 1950. She passed away with her family by her side in Manhattan, IL on March 26, 2020 at the age of 69. Linda was united in holy matrimony to Carroll "Dwaine" Pritts in 1970. This union was blessed with two daughters. Dwaine preceded her in death on May 20, 1986. In 1991, Linda was joined in holy matrimony to Fredrick Swierz. Fred preceded her death on March 20, 2005.
She departed this life on March 26th after fighting Heart disease. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Alice Rambo. Her life will forever be cherished in the lives of her daughters, Heather (Kevin) Jany of Hecker, IL and Stephanie "Dyan" (Michael) Aubert of Manhattan, IL; two grandchildren Anastazia Carroll Jany of Hecker, IL and Nolan Michael Aubert of Manhattan, IL; two sisters, Sheryl Peveler of Buffalo, NY and Rebecca Thomas of Decatur, IL; a dear friend, Cindy Barrowman of Shorewood, IL and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Joliet Area Community Hospice.
Private funeral services for Linda were held on March 30, 2020 at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet. Interment followed at Woodlawn Memorial Park. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Family and friends are invited to visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you can post a condolence, share a memory or a favorite story. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 31, 2020