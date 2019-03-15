The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farkas Funeral Home
3201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60431
815-725-0100
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Farkas Funeral Home
3201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Ferguson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Ferguson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linda Ferguson Obituary
Linda Ferguson

Linda Ferguson (nee Smeets), age 71, passed away peacefully in Acapulco, Mexico on March 7, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Smeets and Ellen Downey, and a sister-in-law Susan Ferguson.

Survived by her husband, Walter "Fergy" Ferguson; her daughter, Jammie Mattson; her granddaughter Britnie Mattson; her great-grandson Jeremy Sterrett Jr; her siblings, Wanda Westmoreland, Robert (Sonja) Smeets, Diane Lewis and Rodger (Val) Smeets; her brothers-in-law, Dennis Ferguson and William Ferguson; and sister-in-law, Miachalene (Tim) Ivey. Linda is also survived by a special nephew, Michael Smeets, her former husband and good friend, James Mattson and many special friends, family and loved ones.

Linda was born in Joliet, IL on May 2, 1947. She was educated in the Joliet Public School system and graduated from Joliet Township High School West Campus and Joliet Junior College. Linda spent several years working in the medical field and retired in 2010.

Linda and Fergy enjoyed traveling to their beloved Acapulco and spent the majority of their winters there where they developed lifelong friendships. She enjoyed retirement, fine dining, traveling and spending weekends in Chicago with friends. Linda was an amazing mother, grandmother and great grandmother (Gi-Gi) and enjoyed spoiling her grands.

Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 11:00am until 2:00pm at Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson Street, Joliet, IL 60431.

For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farkas Funeral Home
Download Now