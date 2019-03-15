Linda Ferguson



Linda Ferguson (nee Smeets), age 71, passed away peacefully in Acapulco, Mexico on March 7, 2019.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Smeets and Ellen Downey, and a sister-in-law Susan Ferguson.



Survived by her husband, Walter "Fergy" Ferguson; her daughter, Jammie Mattson; her granddaughter Britnie Mattson; her great-grandson Jeremy Sterrett Jr; her siblings, Wanda Westmoreland, Robert (Sonja) Smeets, Diane Lewis and Rodger (Val) Smeets; her brothers-in-law, Dennis Ferguson and William Ferguson; and sister-in-law, Miachalene (Tim) Ivey. Linda is also survived by a special nephew, Michael Smeets, her former husband and good friend, James Mattson and many special friends, family and loved ones.



Linda was born in Joliet, IL on May 2, 1947. She was educated in the Joliet Public School system and graduated from Joliet Township High School West Campus and Joliet Junior College. Linda spent several years working in the medical field and retired in 2010.



Linda and Fergy enjoyed traveling to their beloved Acapulco and spent the majority of their winters there where they developed lifelong friendships. She enjoyed retirement, fine dining, traveling and spending weekends in Chicago with friends. Linda was an amazing mother, grandmother and great grandmother (Gi-Gi) and enjoyed spoiling her grands.



Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 11:00am until 2:00pm at Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson Street, Joliet, IL 60431.



Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 15, 2019