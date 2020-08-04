Linda Gorke-Keel



Born: February 7, 1956



Died: July 31, 2020



Linda Gorke-Keel, 64, of Bowling Green passed away on July 31, 2020. She was born in Berwyn, Illinois on February 7, 1956 to the late Alfred and Patricia Gorke.



Linda worked various roles over her lifetime, including being a manager at Casey's Gas Station, being a customer service representative, and a caretaker. She was a huge fan of Alice Cooper, and music in general. She loved her cat, Loki and loved being a grandmother. She cherished her friendships and family.



Linda was survived by her daughter, Amanda Nichols (John); sister, Teresa Hibner (Brian); brothers, Edgar Gorke (Traudel) and James Gorke; her three grandchildren, Justice Nichols, Christain Nichols, and Madison Nichols; nieces and nephews, Nicole Gorke-Napolitano (Bill), Christina Gorke-Guerra (Manny), Kyle Hibner, and Loren Hibner; and dear friend, John E. Keel.



The family chose cremation. J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.





