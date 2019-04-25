Linda K. Marks



Born: April 14, 1944



Died: April 23, 2019



Linda K. Marks, 75, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Graham Hospitalin Canton. She was born on April 14, 1944 in Peoria to George and Myrtle (Adell) Rinkenberger.They preceded her in death. She married Dale "Edd" Marks on June 10, 1967 in Tazewell County, IL.. He survives. Also surviving is one son Thad Marks of Idaho Falls, Idaho, two brothers, Douglas(Wanda) Rinkenberger, David (Judy) Rinkenberger both of Washington, one brother-in-law, Steve (Barb) Marks of Georgetown, KY and several nieces and nephews. Linda taught school in Eureka and Plainfield and was a member of the Pekinlette Softball team in the early 60's. She has been involved as a Jehovah's Witness for the past 46 years engaging in the work Jesus commissioned to "preach the good news of the Kingdom", a hope she advocated to others as the very means Almighty God, Jehovah, Jesus's Father pointed to in order to bring about God's will on earth.



Per Linda's wishes cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2 pm at the Canton Kingdom Hall. Services have been entrusted to Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton.



To leave online condolences, please visit www.oakhinesfuneralhome.com Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary