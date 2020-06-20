Linda Kay Schultz
Born: September 13, 1956
Died: June 3, 2020
It is with great sadness that Linda Kay (Sheridan) Schultz, at the age of 63, died unexpectedly on June 3, 2020. (Bishop Dopp) prayed over Linda as she made her transition into eternal life.
Greeting her arrival into heaven was her mother Dorothy A. (Benedict) and her father Joseph P. Sheridan, along with her sister Roberta (Bobbie) Anderson, and her husband Roy Anderson. In addition, all of her fur babies.
Linda was born the fifth child of seven on September 13, 1956, in Bethesda, Maryland. She is survived by her five brothers, Joe, John (Roxy), Steve, Bill (Shari) and Mike. She was the fond Aunt of seven nieces and nephews along with nine great nieces and nephews. Her most favorite and cherished nephew survives her, for which she nicknamed "Little Mr. Sheridan," her nephew John Sheridan Jr.
Linda graduated from Joliet Central High School and worked many jobs over the years until becoming disabled and unable to work. Early on in her life, she developed an eagerness to volunteer and help others. She was one of the first volunteers to help organize The Special Olympics in the Joliet area and was most recently a dedicated volunteer at Just Animals in Mazon, Illinois, where she helped with fostering animals. But, her real attribute was organizing fundraisers and collecting donations from all over the area.
Linda enjoyed, Garth Brooks, cookbooks, reading and a good TV show. She also had several passions, favorite one was cooking. She would always be in the kitchen during the holidays helping prep the meal alongside her Ma. Another passion was her nieces and nephews. When they were little you could always find her babysitting. Also, playing the Great Pumpkin was another favorite, or perhaps making the famous chip dip recipe.
Linda's unwavering passion though, was her fur babies. To say she was a lover of all animals would be an understatement. She cared for each and every pet with so much love and compassion, as if they were the children she never had.
Later in life Linda became a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. There she was a Sister and great friend to many and cherished those friendships. The family would like to thank the members for their support and love they bestowed on our sister.
Linda requested upon her death, that her body be donated to science in hopes that she could in some small way, help make a difference. Unfortunately, with the onset of Covid-19 her final request could not be granted.
Linda's cremation rites were recorded and a service of remembrance will be held at a later day.
Last, a huge thank you to the nurses and staff at the Morris Hospital for making arrangements so her family could be with her for her transition into eternal life.
Those who wish to remember Linda in a special way; we encourage you to make a donation to any of these organizations in Linda?s honor, Just Animals 505 Depot Street Mazon, IL (justanimals.org), Cornerstone Services 777 Joyce Rd Joliet, Illinois 60436 (Cornerstoneservices.org) or The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1414 DuPont Dr., Morris, IL 60450.
Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 20, 2020.