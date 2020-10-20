1/1
Linda L. Beavers
Linda L. Beavers

Born: October 24, 1940

Died: October 17, 2020

Linda L. Beavers (née Ackley), age 79 years, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.

Born in Winchester, Illinois on October 24, 1940. She was employed in Nutrition Services at Silver Cross Hospital for over 30 years before retiring. A long-time member of the Prayer Tower Church of God in Christ.

Preceded in death by her husband, Luther Paul Beavers; her parents, Herschel Lee Ackley and Ruby Marie (nee Davis) Ackley; and one sister, Judy Naberezny.

Survived by her three children, Angela Marie Jackson, Deborah Stephan and Charles Luther Beavers; five grandchildren, Jenni Shaver, Brandon (Heather) DeArmond, Grant DeArmond, Ashley (Samuel) Gomez and Mario (Jessica) Jackson; numerous great-grandchildren; one sister, Sharon and several nieces and nephews also survive.

In accordance with Linda's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A private family service will be held.

For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.



Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 20, 2020.
