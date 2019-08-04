|
|
Linda L. Szabo
Linda L. Szabo, nee Jones , age 75, passed away suddenly on Monday, July 29, 2019. Linda is survived by her husband of 53 years, Francis Szabo; three children Cynthia Szabo, Lori (Tim) Theobald, and Chrisopher (Patricia) Szabo; three grandchildren Joshua Szabo, Tyler and Emilee Theobald. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Carol Jones, Sandra Jones, Carol (Lawrence) Hoffman, Rose Korwin, and Kathleen Szabo. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Preceded in death by her parents George R and Dorothy A. (Garrison) Jones; two brothers Raymond and George Jones. Linda committed her life to her children and grandchildren and their many activities.
Visitation will be held on Monday August 5, 2019 from 9-11 a.m. with a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home. Inurnment Elmhurst Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations the family is asking for donations to the Joliet Miracle League, P.O. Box 3617, Joliet, IL 60434.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 4, 2019