Linda Lee Hosford



Linda Lee Hosford, age 80, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at her assisted living community in Plainfield, Illinois, after a series of medical complications. She was born on December 3, 1938, in Independence, Iowa to Boyd and Lela (nee Shepherd) Basquin. Linda graduated from Rowley Consolidated High School, Class of 1956, and attained her nursing certification from Coe College in 1959. She married Ronald K. Hosford in 1959 in New Hampton, IA.



Linda enjoyed cooking and baking, reading, gardening, arts and crafts with her grandkids and listening to old time country music. She worked for a short period of time as a nurse for St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, IA and for Veteran Affairs at University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, IA. After retiring from nursing to become a stay at home mother, Linda worked at the Plainfield Public Library from 1977-1989. She then worked in the library at Troy Middle School until she officially retired in 2003. In retirement, Linda spent most of her time with her grandkids, teaching them about family genealogy and how to make family recipes.



Linda is survived by her three children, Ronald of Joliet, IL, Rod (Bridgette) of Chesterfield, NJ, and Rebecca of Joliet, IL; her sister, Patricia (Robert) McNamara of Jupiter, FL; five grandchildren, Brandi, Dalton, Justin, Audrey, and Lillian Hosford; nieces and nephews; and caring in-laws.



She was preceded in death by her father and mother; her beloved husband, Ronald; a younger brother, John; a younger sister, Janice; and her older brother, Ronald.



Visitation for Linda Lee Hosford will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until time of Funeral Service at 1:30 p.m., at the Rowley United Methodist Church, 201 Rowley St., Rowley, IA, for close family and friends. Interment will follow at Rowley Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to the National ( ) would be appreciated. Fred C. Dames Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary