Linda P. Papp
Died: November 18, 2020
Linda P. Papp, age 77 years, passed away peacefully, Wednesday November 18th 2020 due to complications from the COVID-19 virus.
Preceded in death by her loving husband of 36 years, Stephen R. Papp; her parents John P. Hancock, Anita (Aubrey) Hancock; grandmother Lillian (Heither) Kiep; in-laws, John A. Papp, Gizella (Gerencir) Papp; daughter-in-law Kristi (Kuglich) Papp. Survived by two sons, Stephen J. Papp of Joliet and Richard T. (Sara) Papp of Shorewood; one brother, John J. Hancock of Elwood; nine grandchildren : Rachel, Allison, Casey (Megan), Eric, Blaise, Kiernan, Brennan, Kylie,and Tillden Papp; one great-son Declan Papp; cherished friends Kevin Zmuda and Cyndi Carrington; numerous dear friends also survive.
Born in Joliet, lifelong resident. Graduate of Joliet Central High School, class of 1961. Employed as a crossing guard for 4 years, veterinary assistant at VCA Joliet Animal Hospital for 10 years. Retired to begin her true calling in life-devoted caregiver and grandmother. She was an animal lover and enjoyed gardening and nature's beauty. She treasured spending time with her late husband and family at her cabin on the Chippewa Flowage in Hayward, Wisconsin for over 30 years. Linda was a kind, generous,and compassionate person who relished her role as the foundation of her family.Those lucky enough to have known her will miss her dearly.
Private services were held Friday November 27th, 2020 at Tezak Funeral Home. Interment at Maple Hill Cemetery in Elwood.
Memorials in her name to the Huntington's Disease Society of America or the American Cancer Society
would be appreciated.
Pisut Funeral Services in charge of arrangements.
