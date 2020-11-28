1/
Linda P. Papp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda P. Papp

Died: November 18, 2020

Linda P. Papp, age 77 years, passed away peacefully, Wednesday November 18th 2020 due to complications from the COVID-19 virus.

Preceded  in death by her loving husband of 36 years, Stephen R. Papp; her parents John P. Hancock, Anita (Aubrey) Hancock; grandmother Lillian (Heither) Kiep; in-laws, John A. Papp, Gizella (Gerencir) Papp; daughter-in-law Kristi (Kuglich) Papp.   Survived by two sons, Stephen J. Papp of Joliet and Richard T. (Sara) Papp of Shorewood; one brother, John J. Hancock of Elwood; nine grandchildren : Rachel, Allison, Casey (Megan), Eric, Blaise, Kiernan, Brennan, Kylie,and Tillden Papp; one great-son Declan Papp; cherished friends Kevin Zmuda and Cyndi Carrington; numerous dear friends also survive.

Born in Joliet, lifelong resident. Graduate of Joliet Central High School, class of 1961. Employed as a crossing guard for 4 years, veterinary assistant at VCA Joliet Animal Hospital for 10 years. Retired to begin her true calling in life-devoted caregiver and grandmother. She was an animal lover and enjoyed gardening and nature's beauty. She treasured spending time with her late husband and family at her cabin on the Chippewa Flowage in Hayward, Wisconsin for over 30 years. Linda was a kind, generous,and compassionate person who relished her role as the foundation of her family.Those lucky enough to have known her will miss her dearly.

Private services were held Friday November 27th, 2020 at Tezak Funeral Home. Interment at Maple Hill Cemetery in Elwood.

Memorials in her name to the Huntington's Disease Society of America or the American Cancer Society would be appreciated.

Pisut Funeral Services in charge of arrangements.

815-722-0998#8


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved