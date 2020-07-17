Linda R. Salzman
(nee Kittrell)
Age 84, of Minooka, passed away peacefully, on her birthday, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. Linda was born in Ottumwa, IA, the daughter of the late Milton and Gertrude (nee Bebout) Kittrell and resided in Minooka for 50 years.
Linda enjoyed the many family trips, especially to the Wisconsin Dells. She loved dancing, ceramics, Sunday picnics, polkas at St. Joseph Park, watching General Hospital, but above all else, was completely devoted to her family. Linda had a passion and tremendous knowledge of the Hollywood scene.
Survived by her children, Ray (Sharon) Jr., Linda "Cookie" (Daniel) Agnich, and Nancy (Jerry) Pekelder; grandchildren, Chris (Molli), Eric, Mickey (Maria), and Casey Salzman, Amy Chavez, Scott Agnich, Patrick Sterr, Jamie (Sean) Hopkins, and Ashley (John) Marren; 15 great-grandchildren; her sister, Shirley (Ray) Yakich; several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
Preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Ray Salzman Sr. (2017); grandson, Michael Sterr (2006); her parents and her brother, Richard (Anne) Kittrell.
Visitation for Linda R. Salzman will be held Monday, July 20, 2020, from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Fr. Herb Jones officiating. Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery will be held privately by the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com