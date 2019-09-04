|
|
Linda Rhosan Miller
Born: May 8, 1956; in Canton, IL
Died: August 31, 2019; in Coal City, IL
Linda Rhosan (nee Horwedel) Miller, age 63, of Coal City, IL. passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, August 31, 2019, surrounded by her family after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Linda was born May 8, 1956 in Canton, IL. to Harold and Mary (nee Green) Horwedel. She grew up in Vermont, IL., graduating from VIT High School in 1974 and then from Robert Morris College in 1976. She married Ken W. Miller on August 9, 1980 at the Vermont Christian Church. Linda worked as a Medical Assistant for 40 years in the Macomb and Joliet areas, first at the Macomb Clinic, then from 1986 until 2018 at the Joliet Medical Group, retiring after 29 years. She was an active member of the Coal City United Methodist Church.
Linda enjoyed cheering on her loved ones from the stands; whether football, baseball, softball, basketball, dance, or hockey - she was her family's number one fan. She was an avid reader and frequented the Coal City Public Library. She enjoyed music and had fun attending MercyMe concerts with her sister. She always had time to lend a listening ear to friends and always put others first. Recently, her biggest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. She shared her love of music with them through singing and playing the piano. Having retired in May 2018, she enjoyed trips with her husband, and always loved walking beaches looking for sea shells. She will be remembered for her kindness toward others, her "farm girl" work ethic, and her unwavering strength.
She is survived by her mother, Mary Horwedel of Peoria, IL.; her husband of 39 years, Ken W. Miller; her children, Megan (Matt) McIlvane of Salzburg, Austria and Michael (Caitlynne) Miller of Minooka, IL.; her three grandchildren, Mason and Mila McIlvane and Bennett Miller; and her sister Lori (Bruce) McCreight of Brimfield, IL.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Horwedel and her brother Steven Horwedel.
Memorials in Linda's name may be directed to the Coal City United Methodist Church.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Ferrari Funeral Services, 1044 Ferrari Drive, Coal City, IL. 60416.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 am on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 East McArdle Road, Coal City, IL. 60416, with Reverend Bradley Schumaker officiating. Linda will lie in state from 8:30 am until the time of the funeral service. Burial will follow at the Vermont Cemetery in Linda's hometown of Vermont, IL.
Ferrari Funeral Services of Coal City are entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 4, 2019