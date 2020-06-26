Linda S. ConwayBorn: March 3, 1950; in Joliet, ILDied: June 12, 2020; in Joliet, ILAge 70 Linda passed away unexpectedly Friday June 12, 2020. She was born March 3, 1950 in Joliet a lifelong resident. Linda was employed at Will County Recorder and Deed's Office and she worked for the City of Joliet for almost 30 years.Cremation rites were accorded.A Memorial Gathering and Service will be held Saturday June 27, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at: Range Funeral Home, 202 S, Eastern Ave., Joliet, IL.Face Mask is required upon entering the building.