Linda S. Conway
1950 - 2020
Linda S. Conway

Born: March 3, 1950; in Joliet, IL

Died: June 12, 2020; in Joliet, IL

Age 70 Linda passed away unexpectedly Friday June 12, 2020. She was born March 3, 1950 in Joliet a lifelong resident. Linda was employed at Will County Recorder and Deed's Office and she worked for the City of Joliet for almost 30 years.

Cremation rites were accorded.

A Memorial Gathering and Service will be held Saturday June 27, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at: Range Funeral Home, 202 S, Eastern Ave., Joliet, IL.

Face Mask is required upon entering the building.



Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial Gathering
01:00 PM
Range Funeral Home
