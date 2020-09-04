1/1
Linda Sallie Hester
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LINDA SALLIE HESTER

Linda Sallie Hester was born June 8, 1952 to Excell and Pearlie Sallie.

Linda attended and graduated from Joliet East High School.

On June 15, 1978, Linda Sallie was united in matrimony to Terry Dale Hester. Together they were the proud parents of three sons; Trenell Sallie, Shanon Sallie and Terry Dale Hester, Jr. as well as, her children from other mothers, Robert Collier, Marlon Kelly, Michael Quinn, Gorge Copeland, Jermaine Walker and Johnny Gooch. She also helped many girls on their journey to womanhood, Cassandra Hervey NUNU (Trenell) and ZAY (Xavier) momma.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 noon at St. John M.B. Church, 104 E. Zarley Blvd., Joliet, IL. Service at 12:00 noon, Supt. James Hamilton, Sr., officiating. Interment following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Minor-Morris Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved