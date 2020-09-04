LINDA SALLIE HESTER



Linda Sallie Hester was born June 8, 1952 to Excell and Pearlie Sallie.



Linda attended and graduated from Joliet East High School.



On June 15, 1978, Linda Sallie was united in matrimony to Terry Dale Hester. Together they were the proud parents of three sons; Trenell Sallie, Shanon Sallie and Terry Dale Hester, Jr. as well as, her children from other mothers, Robert Collier, Marlon Kelly, Michael Quinn, Gorge Copeland, Jermaine Walker and Johnny Gooch. She also helped many girls on their journey to womanhood, Cassandra Hervey NUNU (Trenell) and ZAY (Xavier) momma.



Visitation will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 noon at St. John M.B. Church, 104 E. Zarley Blvd., Joliet, IL. Service at 12:00 noon, Supt. James Hamilton, Sr., officiating. Interment following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.



Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.



112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283





