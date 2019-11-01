|
|
Linda Strong
Born: October 22, 1948; in Joliet, IL
Died: October 28, 2019; in Wilmington, IL
Linda Strong (nee Barbour), Age 71 of Wilmington passed away Monday October 28, 2019 at her home.
Born October 22, 1948 in Joliet, Linda Sue was a daughter of Crum and Thelma (nee Hill) Barbour. She was raised and educated in Wilmington, and graduated from Wilmington High School with the Class of 1966. On March 2, 1968, she married Robert W. Strong, and together they would make their home and raise their family in Wilmington.
Following High School, she briefly worked in Chicago for Northwest Airlines, but then she would serve as secretary at Island City Piping, Inc. for over 25 years. Linda's main priority was her family. She was a selfless caretaker whose children and grandchildren always came before her own needs and wants. Linda cherished her role as a mother and grandmother, and was undoubtedly the heart and soul of the Strong family. Her kind and warm presence will be dearly missed by her family, friends, as well as the local birds and squirrels whom she always had food for in her feeders.
Survivors include her three children: Alesha (Brian) Boyer, Christopher (Elizabeth) Strong, and Jason (Bridget) Strong, all of Wilmington; nine grandchildren: Gwen Boyer, Alex Boyer, Veronica Boyer, Emma Grace Strong, Aubrey Strong, Colin Strong, Brodie Strong, Emilie Strong, and Scarlet Strong; one brother: Mike (Nancy) Barbour of Wilmington; two sisters: Kay (the late Doc) Richards of Diamond, and Judith (Joe) Midlock of Joliet; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Randy (Donna) Strong of Joliet and Roy Strong of Wilmington, Billie (Clifford) Cragg of Alabama, Ret. Col. Virginia (Jim) Penrod, USAF, of Virginia, SaraJane "Linda" (the late John) Weilmuenster of Decatur, and Lyla (John) Girsch of Chillicothe, Illinois; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband Robert Strong on September 24, 2013.
Per Linda's wishes, cremation rites are being accorded, and the family will receive friends for a memorial visitation on Sunday November 3, 2019 at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 East Kahler Road, in Wilmington from 12:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 4:00 p.m. A private inurnment will be held, where Linda will be laid to rest with her husband Bob.
Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Linda's name to the Wilmington School District Foundation for Excellence, 209u Wildcat Court, Wilmington, Illinois 60481 or to Kuzma Care Cottage, 635 South Main Street, Wilmington, Illinois 60481.
Family and friends may sign the online guest book, upload photographs, or share Linda's memorial page by logging onto: www.BaskervilleFuneral.com
Cremation services and memorial arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Baskerville Funeral Home in Wilmington (815) 476-2181.
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 1, 2019