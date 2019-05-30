Linda Ann Teerling



Linda Ann Teerling (Ganzel), 77, of Homer Glen, passed away surrounded by her family on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Loving wife of the late Samuel Teerling, Jr., beloved mother of Janet (Jim) Teerling Fender, Lydia (George) Janacek and William (Kristine) Teerling, cherished grandma of Jamie (Anthony) Vaccaro, Samantha Janacek, Danielle Janacek, Samuel Teerling and Amanda Teerling; dearest great grandma of Elliana, Dominic and Vinny Vaccaro and several nieces and nephews; dear daughter of the late Leo and Lydia (Terry) Ganzel, fond sister of late Al (late Lorraine) Ganzel, late Ernie (Joan) Ganzel and late Lee (late Chuck) Hendry.



Linda loved her family with all her heart and her dog Little Bit. She was a member of the Homer Glen School board for 24 years serving as a past president, a member of the Midwest Good Timers Camping Club, and a girl scout leader.



The family will celebrate her life on her birthday, Monday, June 3, 2019 at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 E. Francis Rd., New Lenox, IL 60451 from 3 - 8pm. Funeral service on Monday, June 4, 2019 at 10:00 am in the funeral home chapel. Interment Abraham National Cemetery, Elwood. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to or Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.