1/
Lindsy Kai Chambers
1990 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lindsy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lindsy Kai Chambers

Born: February 21, 1990

Died: August 7, 2020

Lindsy Kai Chambers (nee Chellios), age 30, passed away peacefully on Friday August 7, 2020 at her home.

Lindsy is survived by her loving husband Tyler Alexander Chambers; her son Carson Alexander; her daughter Charlotte Belle, her loving parents Mark William and Sandra Kaye Chellios, her loving brother Kyle William and Malai Carol Faye Chellios, and her maternal grandparents Gerald Dennis and Wanda Lou Johnson, her paternal grandparents Donna Jean and William Chellios.

Preceded in death by her and Tyler's unborn angel in 2016, her great grandmother Margaret Flatt, her father-in-law Robert Jay Chambers and her great grandmother Lucille Button.

Lindsy was born on February 21, 1990 in Joliet, IL and was raised in Manhattan, IL. She graduated from Lincoln-Way Central in 2008 and attended the University of Wisconsin-Platteville from 2008-2009 where she pursued a career in criminal justice. Lindsy met her husband while in college in the year 2008. She and Tyler married in the summer of 2012. Tyler joined the United States Air Force as Military Police in April 2009 and currently continues his service in the U.S. Air Force. Lindsy then attended the University of Central Missouri in 2010 to be closer to Tyler's station and later graduated in the winter of 2011 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice. Lindsy's most recent home was in Ocean Springs, MS. Lindsy enjoyed the Green Bay Packers, arts and crafts that she made for her family and friends, photography and playing a card game called Peanut and other various games with family and friends. Lindsy deeply loved her family. She was a loving daughter, granddaughter, sister, wife, mother and friend to many, and she will be dearly missed.

Visitation for Lindsy will be Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 2-6:00 P.M. at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, Manhattan. Funeral service for Lindsy will be Monday, August 17, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. also at the funeral home. Per Lindsy's wishes, she will be cremated following her services. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Chambers family, 207 Sandy Dr., Ocean Springs, MS 39564 would be most appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
507 S. State Street
Manhattan, IL 60442
(815) 478-3321
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved