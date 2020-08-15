Lindsy Kai Chambers
Born: February 21, 1990
Died: August 7, 2020
Lindsy Kai Chambers (nee Chellios), age 30, passed away peacefully on Friday August 7, 2020 at her home.
Lindsy is survived by her loving husband Tyler Alexander Chambers; her son Carson Alexander; her daughter Charlotte Belle, her loving parents Mark William and Sandra Kaye Chellios, her loving brother Kyle William and Malai Carol Faye Chellios, and her maternal grandparents Gerald Dennis and Wanda Lou Johnson, her paternal grandparents Donna Jean and William Chellios.
Preceded in death by her and Tyler's unborn angel in 2016, her great grandmother Margaret Flatt, her father-in-law Robert Jay Chambers and her great grandmother Lucille Button.
Lindsy was born on February 21, 1990 in Joliet, IL and was raised in Manhattan, IL. She graduated from Lincoln-Way Central in 2008 and attended the University of Wisconsin-Platteville from 2008-2009 where she pursued a career in criminal justice. Lindsy met her husband while in college in the year 2008. She and Tyler married in the summer of 2012. Tyler joined the United States Air Force as Military Police in April 2009 and currently continues his service in the U.S. Air Force. Lindsy then attended the University of Central Missouri in 2010 to be closer to Tyler's station and later graduated in the winter of 2011 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice. Lindsy's most recent home was in Ocean Springs, MS. Lindsy enjoyed the Green Bay Packers, arts and crafts that she made for her family and friends, photography and playing a card game called Peanut and other various games with family and friends. Lindsy deeply loved her family. She was a loving daughter, granddaughter, sister, wife, mother and friend to many, and she will be dearly missed.
Visitation for Lindsy will be Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 2-6:00 P.M. at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, Manhattan. Funeral service for Lindsy will be Monday, August 17, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. also at the funeral home. Per Lindsy's wishes, she will be cremated following her services. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Chambers family, 207 Sandy Dr., Ocean Springs, MS 39564 would be most appreciated.
