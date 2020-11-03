Lisa Gallup
Born: March 7, 1964; in Joliet, IL
Died: November 1, 2020; in Kankakee, IL
Lisa Gallup, 56, of Reddick, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, at 10:40 a.m. at Riverside Hospital ER in Kankakee, IL.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight, IL.
Hager Memorial Home, Dwight, is in charge of arrangements.
Lisa was born March 7, 1964, in Joliet, IL to Raymond and Rosemary (VanMeter) Kijowski. She married Ralph D. Gallup II on December 5, 1992 in Joliet, IL. He survives in Reddick.
Also surviving are her children, Stephen M (Shannon) Ceballos of Joliet, IL, David A. Ceballos of Reddick, IL, and Jonathan M. (Jennifer Stuart) Gallup of Reddick, IL; brothers, Raymond (Cindy) Kijowski of New Lenox, IL and Mark Ketcherside of Joliet, IL; sisters, Linda (Rick) Pasteris of Joliet, IL and Laura Matamoros of Joliet, IL; and grandchildren, Julian Ceballos, Abigail Ceballos, and Jonathan "JJ" M. Gallup, Jr.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Michael "Buddha" Ketcherside and Walter "Wally" Kijowski; and sister, Laura Kijowski.
Lisa attended Joliet Central High School and was a homemaker.
