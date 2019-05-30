Lisa Marie Maubach



Lisa Marie Maubach, age 53, of Streator, IL, passed away, peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019 with her family by her side at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox. She was born in Streator, IL, and formerly lived in Channahon and for 28 years, a resident of the Ralph Plumb House of Streator Unlimited, where she was also employed. She was an honorary graduate of Minooka Community High School, Class of 1987, and attended the Cerebral Palsy School in Joliet for 16 years from 1971 to 1987. Lisa was a poster child for LaSalle County Easter Seals in 1968 and Caterpillar, Inc. in Joliet from 1974 to 1975 through the United Way. Lisa enjoyed animals and loved bowling and swimming. She was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan and participated in the Special Olympics. She especially enjoyed the love of her family.Lisa is survived by her parents, Ray "Gene" and Diane (nee Plain) Maubach of Minooka; her sister, Mindy (Bill) Collins of Minooka; her nieces, Liz (Zach) Robinson of Marseilles, IL, Emily and Maddie Collins, both of Minooka.



She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Raymon and Pauline Maubach, and her maternal grandparents, Nick and Della Plain.



The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff and caregivers of Streator Unlimited for all their wonderful care.



Visitation for Lisa Marie Maubach will be Sunday, June 2, 2019, 3:00 until 7:00 p.m., at Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 1201 W. Route 6 and Deerpath Dr., Morris. Funeral Services will be Monday, June 3, 2019, 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home chapel to St. Mary Catholic Church, 303 W. St. Mary's St., Minooka, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Minooka. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Streator Unlimited, PO Box 706, Streator, IL 61364, would be appreciated.