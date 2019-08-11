|
Lisa Marie Duarte-Urena
Lisa Marie Duarte-Urena (nee Aimaro) passed away on Tuesday August 6, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center with her family by her side. Born on February 4, 1969 and was a lifelong resident of Joliet.
Lisa Marie is survived by her children, Joseph (Jackie) Aimaro, Kaitlyn Aimaro, Guerillmo Duarte, and Antonio Duarte; her mother, Kathleen (Joe) LaBarge; her father, George Aimaro; brother, Jason (Dana) Aimaro; step siblings, Kelly and Julie LaBarge; and seven grandchildren. Also survived by her constant loving companion, David Padilla and her former companion, Victor Urena, and leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and many cherished friends.
Memorial service: Friday August 16, 2019 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Delgado Funeral Chapel, 400 Landau Ave., Joliet, where friends and family are invited to come and celebrate Lisa Marie's life with their memories and to share stories. Honoring her life is truly an act of love and strongly encouraged as it helps with healing.
Cremation rites were accorded.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for funeral services would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 11, 2019