The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Maffeo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa Marie Maffeo


1983 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lisa Marie Maffeo Obituary
Lisa Marie Maffeo

Born July 25, 1983 and died on April 8, 2020, a victim of COVID 19.

Beloved daughter of Jim and Denise Maffeo.

Lisa was born at St. Joseph Hospital on July 25, which in her opinion should have been a National Holiday. Planning for the next party began while we were still celebrating the current birthday.

As a child, Lisa attended numerous Joliet Schools. She graduated from Joliet Central AVAC Program in 2004. She still talked about how much she liked the teachers and especially Mr. and Mrs. Spires.

The highlight of Lisa's year was attending . True to her Italian roots, she excelled at Bocce Ball. It was always a fun day driving to Bloomington to watch all the athletes play their best.

After graduation, Lisa began attending the Cornerstone programs where she grew into a young adult who was ready to work in the community. Her most recent job was at McDonalds on Jefferson Street.

At Cornerstone, Lisa made many, many friends. Honestly, there was never a person Lisa met that she didn't consider a friend.

Her crew at Cornerstone included Louis, a lifelong friend and Heather, her bocce partner, Ashley, Chris and Quintez. They liked to go to Jamesons on Wednesdays to play Bingo and eat tacos.

Lisa had recently joined the drumline which she loved.

Lisa's life was a simple one, but she touched so many people with her hugs, back rubs and compliments. She was a pure soul who never said a bad word about anyone.

Lisa is survived by her parents, Jim and Denise; her brother, Tony and his children, Joe, Matthew and Mia; her Aunt Ramona and Uncle Paul Delrose and their children, Marissa and Michael; her Uncle John and Aunt Linda Maffeo; her dear partners in crime Gloria Matis and Lori Ryan.

Waiting for her in Heaven are Grandparents, Joe and Virginia Maffeo; Chester and Edie D'Atri.

Thank you to everyone who prayed so hard for her recovery.

Lisa's life was a gift that we were allowed to keep for 36 short years.

Services will be private due to the current health conditions. Later this summer we hope to have a Memorial Mass followed by a large birthday party.

Arrangements under the care of the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home.

For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.

Donations can be sent to Cornerstone Services, 777 Joyce Rd., Joliet, IL 60436
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lisa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -