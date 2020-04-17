|
Lisa Marie Maffeo
Born July 25, 1983 and died on April 8, 2020, a victim of COVID 19.
Beloved daughter of Jim and Denise Maffeo.
Lisa was born at St. Joseph Hospital on July 25, which in her opinion should have been a National Holiday. Planning for the next party began while we were still celebrating the current birthday.
As a child, Lisa attended numerous Joliet Schools. She graduated from Joliet Central AVAC Program in 2004. She still talked about how much she liked the teachers and especially Mr. and Mrs. Spires.
The highlight of Lisa's year was attending . True to her Italian roots, she excelled at Bocce Ball. It was always a fun day driving to Bloomington to watch all the athletes play their best.
After graduation, Lisa began attending the Cornerstone programs where she grew into a young adult who was ready to work in the community. Her most recent job was at McDonalds on Jefferson Street.
At Cornerstone, Lisa made many, many friends. Honestly, there was never a person Lisa met that she didn't consider a friend.
Her crew at Cornerstone included Louis, a lifelong friend and Heather, her bocce partner, Ashley, Chris and Quintez. They liked to go to Jamesons on Wednesdays to play Bingo and eat tacos.
Lisa had recently joined the drumline which she loved.
Lisa's life was a simple one, but she touched so many people with her hugs, back rubs and compliments. She was a pure soul who never said a bad word about anyone.
Lisa is survived by her parents, Jim and Denise; her brother, Tony and his children, Joe, Matthew and Mia; her Aunt Ramona and Uncle Paul Delrose and their children, Marissa and Michael; her Uncle John and Aunt Linda Maffeo; her dear partners in crime Gloria Matis and Lori Ryan.
Waiting for her in Heaven are Grandparents, Joe and Virginia Maffeo; Chester and Edie D'Atri.
Thank you to everyone who prayed so hard for her recovery.
Lisa's life was a gift that we were allowed to keep for 36 short years.
Services will be private due to the current health conditions. Later this summer we hope to have a Memorial Mass followed by a large birthday party.
Arrangements under the care of the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home.
For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.
Donations can be sent to Cornerstone Services, 777 Joyce Rd., Joliet, IL 60436
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 17, 2020