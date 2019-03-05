LIVIA AGNES FRENCH



Born: July 21, 1924



Died: March 1, 2019



Livia Agnes French, (nee Ullian), age 94, of Port St. Lucie, FL, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019.



Livia was born in Northbrook, IL. Since her mother died in 1929, Livia and her four siblings were placed in the Angel Guardian Orphanage in Chicago and then in the Illinois Soldiers' and Sailors' Children's School in Normal, IL for several years and then into foster homes in Joliet, IL while attending St. Patrick's Catholic Grade School and Mount St. Mary on the Fox River boarding school in St. Charles, IL for her high school years. Livia met the love of her life, Donald L. French and they were married in 1949 in Joliet.



They were blessed with two children, Linda (John) Wysocki and Donald L., Jr. (Teresa) French. Livia was a loving mother and homemaker in Joliet. She spent her time enjoying her grandchildren in Joliet before Livia and Don retired to Port St. Lucie, FL in 1987. They enjoyed many years together in the sunshine state before Don passed away in 2001.



Livia was preceded in death by her husband, Don and her parents, John and Linda (Ferraro) Ullian; her sister, Mary (David deceased) Larson, brothers, John, Gino (Clara deceased) and Joseph (Lorraine deceased) Ullian.



Livia is survived by her children, Linda and Don, Jr; her grandchildren, Jim (Farrah) Wysocki, Bob (Jennifer) Wysocki, Julie (Jon) McClain, Adam (Jen) French, Eric French and Amy (Wesley)Weisberg; 12 great grandchildren; sisters-in law, Dawn French, Shirley French, and Mildred Ullian; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at Blackburn -Giegerich Funeral Home, 1500 Black Rd., Joliet, IL. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 3:00p.m. To 7:00p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 8, from the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 18 Woodlawn Ave., Joliet, IL where a mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Memorial Cemetery, Joliet, L.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in Livia's name can be made to treasurehealth.org or at this address: Treasure Coast Hospice, 5000 NW Dunn Rd., Fort Pierce, FL 34981 Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019